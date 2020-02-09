‘This Is Us”s Chrissy Metz Is Doing A Billboard Instagram Takeover During Her Oscars Prep

The fabulous Chrissy Metz is taking over Billboard‘s Instagram stories to give us a behind the scenes look at her getting ready for the Oscars, complete with her enjoyable white-rice lunch.

Follow along on @billboard’s Instagram stories as I take over & get ready for The #Oscars! 😱 pic.twitter.com/cMh5PAnfAc — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) February 9, 2020

The glam is very real as Metz shares a sneak peek of her periwinkle gown and the dressing room where all of the prep is going down.

Chrissy Metz is best known for portraying Kate Pearson in the NBC drama “This Is Us”. For this role, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Metz, who recently signed with Universal Music, is performing a Best Original Song nominee written by Diane Warren at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

Chrissy Metz makes a statement in a bold red Christian Siriano gown at the 2020 Oscars. Photo: Shutterstock — Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Follow along with Metz’s Oscar experience on Billboard‘s Instagram stories.