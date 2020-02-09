Robert Downey Jr. Would Have Loved To Have Played This Avenger Instead Of Iron Man

He spent more than a decade as billionaire Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, but Robert Downey Jr. reveals a surprising choice when asked which of the other Marvel characters he wishes he could have played.

During an interview on BBC 1 in a segment called “Kids Ask”, the actor says he would have liked to have played Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner has played the character since 2011, making an uncredited cameo in “Thor” before getting more screen time in 2012’s “Avengers”.

Noting that most “red-blooded” American men see themselves as Spider-Man when they’re young, Downey Jr. has a completely different pick.

“Looking back on it now – also because I’m just such a Jeremy Renner fan, and he made it so cool, particularly when he turns into Ronin [in “Avengers: Endgame”] – I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to,” he shares.

In the segment, Downey Jr. also answered more questions from children, including what his best birthday party was (his 50th) and whether he’s ever peed in a swimming pool (he has).