Billy Porter Makes An Oscars Style Statement

Billy Porter made a splash at the 2020 Oscars.

En route to the 92nd Academy Awards, Porter took extra steps to ensure he looked exceptional on the red carpet. In the photo above, Porter lies shirtless and pantless on a bed in a wig gap, glittery gold mesh tights and gold platforms. He gets some help from stylist Sam Ratelle.

“Let the fashion games begin!” Porter said of his complete ensemble.

The 2020 Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9.