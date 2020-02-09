Spike Lee Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant At The Oscars With No. 24 Tuxedo

By Corey Atad.

Spike Lee. Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spike Lee found the perfect way to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Oscars.

Stepping out on the red carpet on Sunday, the “Do the Right Thing” director sported a tuxedo with the Lakers’ colours purple and gold, as well as Bryant’s jersey number 24 emblazoned on the lapels.

Da Lee’s Are In Da House.💜💜💜

Last year, Lee similarly used his Oscars outfit to pay tribute to the late music icon Prince with a purple suit and gold necklace.

In 2009, Lee directed the TV documentary “Kobe Doin’ Work”, in which he followed Bryant around for a single day as he prepared to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. And, of course Bryant won the Best Animated Short Oscar for his film “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

