‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Star Julia Butters Avoids Plant-Based Oscars Menu By Slipping A Turkey Sandwich Into Her Handbag

Julia Butters isn’t having the plant-based menu at The Oscars this year.

Before heading into the Dolby Theatre for film’s biggest night, the 10-year-old “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” star made sure to reveal to reporters that she brought one very important item to the awards show dinner.

Butters managed to pack a turkey sandwich into her relatively small pink clutch because she doesn’t “like some of the food here.”

Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman shared photos on Twitter of Butters revealing what’s inside her purse.

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

The young actress brought dinner on the go since the Oscars will be offering a vegan menu, following the 2020 Golden Globes’ decision to provide a full menu of plant-based food.

Looks like Jacob Tremblay might be a little jealous of Butters’ dinner for the night. The 13-year-old actor retweeted Kaufman’s post, writing:

Julia for the win with her Turkey sandwich! So wise! @Julia_Butters ✌💛 https://t.co/ZjQNL0MSol — Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) February 9, 2020

It turns out that Butters’ staple accessory made it on to twitter’s top moments, and even caught Reese Witherspoon’s attention:

Turns out a turkey sandwich was Julia Butters’ ultimate red carpet accessory at the #Oscars. https://t.co/OUe9HlQ4EC — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 9, 2020

Red carpet snacks are important 💯 https://t.co/pRVHNQaD9u — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 10, 2020

Besides Butters’ key accessory being a sandwich, the actress brought her fashion A-game to the 92nd Academy Awards, looking fabulous in a pink ensemble and a stylish high bun. Butters most recently appeared in Best Picture nominated “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The film is also nominated for Best Director along with eight additional Academy Awards, including Pitt’s Best Supporting Actor nod.

The 2020 Oscars ceremony takes place live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.