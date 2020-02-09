Justin Bieber Refuses To Shave His Moustache In Public Stunt Promoting New Album

Justin Bieber knows exactly what everyone thinks of his moustache.

Fresh off performing on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” on the weekend, the Canadian singer stepped out onto the streets of New York on Sunday for a unique stunt promoting his upcoming album.

Justin Bieber. Photo: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Dressed in all-red activewear, Bieber appeared alongside Seth Phillips, the mastermind behind the popular @dudewithsign Instagram account.

Phillips held up a sign calling on Bieber to shave off his moustache, to which the signer responded by holding up a sign that simply said, “No.”

With another set of signs, Phillips asked, “Where’s the album JB?”

Bieber’s sign revealed the album’s release date on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.