Miley Cyrus And Robby Krieger Cover The Doors

Miley Cyrus is celebrating a half-century of The Doors’ Morrison Hotel.

Cyrus teamed up with Robby Krieger to perform a cover of “Roadhouse Blues” on Thursday in honour of the platinum-selling album’s 50th birthday. Krieger is, of course, The Doors’ guitarist. Producer Andrew Watt and the Tangiers Blues Band also took part.

The event, which took place at Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, also included performances by Dennis Quaid and The Struts. Quaid sang “L.A. Woman” and The Struts performed “Riders on the Storm”.

Morrison Hotel dropped on Feb. 9, 1970, with “Roadhouse Blues” serving as the first track and one-half of the lead single. It peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 and achieved platinum certification in Canada, France, Poland, Spain and the U.S.