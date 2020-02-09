Natalie Portman Embroidered Her Dior Cape With Names Of Female Directors Not Nominated At Oscars This Year

Natalie Portman just made a statement with her Oscars outfit, literally.

Appearing on the red carpet Sunday night, the “Black Swan” star wore a gorgeous Dior dress, complimented by a black cape that featured a little extra detail.

Along the lapel, Portman had the names of the women not nominated for Best Director Oscars this year embroidered in gold lettering.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Speaking to L.A. Times journalist Amy Kaufman, the actress explained, “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year, in my subtle way.”

Natalie Portman. Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The names include “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria, “The Farewell” director Lulu Wang, “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig, “Atlantics” director Mate Diop, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” director Marielle Heller, “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas, “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” director Céline Sciamma.

In 2018, Portman made waves at the Golden Globes when she called out the “all-male nominees” while presenting the award for Best Director.