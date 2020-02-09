John Krasinski Busts A Move With Ellen, Reveals His Pick For Sexiest Man Title

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

John Krasinski stretches his way into “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday’s show.

In this sneak peek, Krasinski starts to dance with Ellen, but the funnyman ensures he warms up those fickle hamstrings first.

Krasinski is the writer, producer, director and star of the thriller “A Quiet Place: Part II”. The film also stars his wife of 10 years, Emily Blunt. He admits that he might have put his marriage in danger by incorporating Blunt in a risky stunt.

“The Office” star was included in People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” list. When Ellen asked him who he thinks should top the sexiest man list, he assumed that Brad Pitt is offered the role each year.

The interview took a revealing turn when John and Ellen took to the hot seats for a round of “Burning Questions.”

Krasinski revealed the worst gift he’s ever given his wife, some weird thing he did to impress her, and his attempt at a Bostonian accent.

The multi-talented actor also shared an adorable story about his daughter Hazel.

Hazel apparently received the “timing” gene to nail a perfect joke.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” comes out March 20, 2020.