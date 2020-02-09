Melissa Rivers Suffers Ski Accident, Has To Be Rescued By Ski Patrol

Melissa Rivers has taken a fall. The 52-year-old TV personality took to Twitter on Sunday, first sharing a photo of her left leg in a brace with her ski boots on. She also posted a video from the ski slopes, saying, “These are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks.”

“It could be worse,” the patrolman tells her.

Rivers’ rep tell “ET” that she is a very good skier who had a bad moment. Melissa is currently home with her knee elevated, and is going to the doctor on Monday. She is also still scheduled to make a few appearances to talk Oscars fashion tomorrow.

The rep added that nothing is broken. She thinks it’s a bad sprain at this point, though she’ll have to wait to get confirmation from her physician.

Following in her late comedian mom Joan Rivers’ footsteps, Melissa spent the evening critiquing celebrity Oscars fashion on Twitter.

