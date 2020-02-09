‘Jojo Rabbit”s Young Hollywood Stars Stole The Show On The Oscars Red Carpet 

“Jojo Rabbit”‘s adorable young stars are stealing hearts at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates brought a whole new energy to the Oscars and certainly strut their stuff down the red carpet.

Jumping, joking and laughing, the two heartthrobs clearly had a blast as they chatted on the carpet and posed for the cameras.

Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

After answering a couple of questions, an interviewer told the boys to enjoy their night, to which Yates jokingly replied, “Let’s die of sleep loss!”

The dynamic duo quickly had the Internet reacting to their enthusiasm, with one fan expressing her excitement in a tweet: “Petition to have these two host The #Oscars next year!”

The Hollywood BFFs had more people talking on Twitter:

“Jojo Rabbit” stars Davis as Jojo, a lonesome little boy who has Nazi sensibilities, and Yates as Jojo’s best friend Yorki. However, Jojo’s prejudice grows weary after he connects with a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) has kept secretive by hiding her inside the walls of their German house throughout World War II.

The Taika Waititi film is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Johansson and Best Adapted Screenplay for Waititi.