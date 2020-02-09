Timothée Chalamet Photobombs Margot Robbie At Oscars

Timothee Chalamet is turning heads with a fashion statement that is equal parts chic and casual.

Timothée Chalamet photobombing Margot Robbie is way too adorable. 😆 #Oscars

The “Little Women” actor brought all sorts of heat to the red carpet with his Prada look. Chalamet, 24, slicked his hair back, threw on a zip-up jacket with matching pants and stylish shoes. Pay particular attention to the badge on his chest.

In an adorable moment, Chalamet quickly scooted over to “I, Tonya” actress Margot Robbie and photobombed her red carpet moment.

Chalamet is not nominated for any individual awards tonight, but “Little Women” is up for multiple awards including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.