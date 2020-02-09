Chris Rock, Steve Martin Poke At The Lack Of Diversity During Oscars Opening Monologue

Following Janelle Monae’s powerful opening performance, Chris Rock and Steve Martin stepped onto the Oscars stage to deliver a killer opening monologue and they did not hold back.

From making fun of the mess that was this week’s Iowa caucus to the lack of diversity, both in lack of people of colour and female directors nominated during the year’s awards, the pair of comedians hit it all.

“I thought there was something missing from the list of directors this year,” Martin remarked before Rock quickly quipped, “Vaginas.”

And they didn’t stop there.

Rock joked, “Cynthia [Erivo] did such a great job in Harriet hiding black people that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees,” referencing the fact that Erivo is the only black nominee for any acting category.

Both Rock and Martin have hosted the Oscars, separately, in the past. Martin hosted three times, in 2001, 2003 and 2010 while Rock hosted in 2016.