Beanie Feldstein’s Mom Records Daughter’s Oscars Red Carpet Interview On Her Phone

Beanie Feldstein’s mom is very, very proud of her daughter.

The “Booksmart” star hit the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday night with her mother, Sharon Lyn Chalkin by her side.

Photo: E!

While Feldstein was being interviewed on E! News by Ryan Seacrest, her mom was spotted in the background proudly recording the interview on her phone.

And what mother wouldn’t want to capture the moment, as her daughter beamed in a Miu Miu white organza gown embroidered with the iconic Miu Miu rose chine pattern with hand placed sequins. The actress accessorized with a matching black Miu Miu velvet clutch and black heels by the designer.

Chalkin is also the mother of actor Jonah Hill, as well as former Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein who died of a blood clot in 2017