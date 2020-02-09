Janelle Monae Opens The 92nd Academy Awards With A Nod To Female Directors And Black History Month

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Monáe performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Janelle Monae started off the Oscars by singing the iconic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” tune.

Monae made her way to the audience toward Tom Hanks, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”.

Then Monae tossed her red jacket aside to put on some flowers and highlight important areas of diversity.

What did you think of @JanelleMonae's opening number at the #Oscars? pic.twitter.com/DNp17wQ9nZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Janelle gave a shoutout to female directors and Black History Month, while she also brought attention to her identity as a queer black woman.

Check out the full opening number:

Stars in the audience and viewers all over praised her performance:

Janelle Monae just gave a shout out to all the “women who directed phenomenal films,” acknowledged that she’s a “black queer woman,” AND gave a nod to black history month. Well, at least the first 6 minutes of the #oscars were diverse. — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) February 10, 2020

Janelle Monae just buttoned that shirt and made it seem like was supposed to happen that way. What a pro. — Darren Sands (@darrensands) February 10, 2020

imagine going to the oscars and then getting treated to a short janelle monae concert instead — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 10, 2020

