Janelle Monae Opens The 92nd Academy Awards With A Nod To Female Directors And Black History Month

By Randi Mann.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Monáe performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Janelle Monae started off the Oscars by singing the iconic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” tune.

Monae made her way to the audience toward Tom Hanks, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”.

Then Monae tossed her red jacket aside to put on some flowers and highlight important areas of diversity.

Janelle gave a shoutout to female directors and Black History Month, while she also brought attention to her identity as a queer black woman.

Check out the full opening number:

Stars in the audience and viewers all over praised her performance:

