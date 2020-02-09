NFL Alum Matthew Cherry Honours Kobe Bryant At Oscars: ‘May We All Have A Second Act As Great As His’

Matthew Cherry is dedicating his Academy Award to Kobe Bryant.

#Oscars Moment: Hair Love wins Best Animated Short Film! pic.twitter.com/LjInB0ejmy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

The ex-NFL player-turned-Oscars winner honoured Bryant when accepting the award for Best Animated Short at Sunday’s ceremony. Cherry had previously said it would be extra special to win the same Oscar as Bryant, a fellow ex-pro athlete. He did just that.

HAIR LOVE’s Matthew Cherry is an ex-NFL player and has said that winning the same Oscar that went to fellow ex-pro athlete Kobe Bryant two years ago would be extra special. Well here you go. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/fU3w2S5mQr — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 10, 2020

“‘Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation,” Cherry explained. “We wanted to normalize black hair, there is a very important issue that’s out there.”

Great times at our #HairLove pre-Oscar dinner sponsored by @Dove. We showed Deandre and his family a lot of love. Thanks for coming through Senator @HollyJMitchell, @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu. Can’t wait for tomorrow. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ob2b8mSD3h — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 9, 2020

“This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant,” Cherry concluded. “May we all have a second act as great as his was!”

Meanwhile, Karen Rupert Toliver said in her acceptance speech for the Oscar: “In cartoons, that’s when we first see our movies and that’s how we shape our lives and think about how we see the world.”