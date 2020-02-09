Idina Menzel Welcomes The Elsas Of The World For Incredible Oscars Performance Of ‘Frozen 2”s ‘Into The Unknown’

Idina Menzel and the Elsas of the world brought “Frozen 2” to life on the Oscars stage.

The actress, who voiced the ice queen in both the beloved “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” films, took the stage with singer Aurora and the nine voices of Elsa from around the world to perform the sequel’s “Into The Unknown”, which is nominated for Best Original Song.

RELATED: ‘Jojo Rabbit”s Young Hollywood Stars Stole The Show On The Oscars Red Carpet

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

RELATED: NFL Alum Matthew Cherry Honours Kobe Bryant At Oscars: ‘May We All

Singers/actresses from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand wowed the crowd with the haunting sounds of the track.

Menzel famously took the Academy Awards stage in 2014 to sing “Let It Go” from “Frozen”, not only did the song go on to win Best Original Song that year, but John Travolta’s introduction will go down in Oscars history when called Menzel “Adele Dazeem”.

“Into The Unknown” is up against “Stand Up” from “Harriet”, “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” form “Rocketman”.