Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance With Girlfriend Camila Morrone At The Oscars

By Corey Atad.

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Shutterstock
Leonardo DiCaprio made his first public appearance with his girlfriend at movie’s biggest night in Hollywood, the Oscars.

Fans were quick to spot the nominated “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star sitting beside model Camila Morrone, 22, in the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

Leonardo DiCaprio with Camila Morrone. Photo: ABC
Though they were seated next to each other during the ceremony, the couple did not appear together on the red carpet before the awards.

DiCaprio, 45, and Morrone have been dating since 2017, but had not been seen together at any official events during that time until the 2020 Academy Awards.

