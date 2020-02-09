Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance With Girlfriend Camila Morrone At The Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio made his first public appearance with his girlfriend at movie’s biggest night in Hollywood, the Oscars.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Claps Back At Haters

Fans were quick to spot the nominated “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star sitting beside model Camila Morrone, 22, in the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

Leonardo DiCaprio with Camila Morrone. Photo: ABC

Though they were seated next to each other during the ceremony, the couple did not appear together on the red carpet before the awards.

Camila Morrone is sitting between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, god really has favorites. pic.twitter.com/tnTYq5SYLq — ً (@kiingstyles) February 10, 2020

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance To Donate $3 Million To Australian Bushfires

CAMILA MORRONE SENTADA ENTRE LEO Y BRAD QUIEN PUDIERA #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3ghXs4wvug — Sof (@RubinoSofi) February 10, 2020

DiCaprio, 45, and Morrone have been dating since 2017, but had not been seen together at any official events during that time until the 2020 Academy Awards.