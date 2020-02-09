Billie Eilish Appears To Not Quite Get Maya Rudolph And Kristen Wiig’s Humour At Oscars

Billie Eilish has turned into one of the 2020 Oscars’ biggest memes of the night.

The singer, who’s at the Academy Awards this year to perform a special In Memoriam tribute, sat in the audience while she waited to hit the stage and her facial expressions are going viral.

The cameras panned to the 18-year-old while Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph presented Best Production Design and Best Costume Design and its safe to say Eilish was confused.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Brings His Mom To The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Fans have their own theories as to why Eilish had that priceless look on her face, some believe she wasn’t feeling Wiig and Rudolph’s humour, while others think she caught sight of herself on camera. Either way, she’s already trending on Twitter and she hasn’t even taken the stage yet.

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

Likely reacting to seeing herself on the giant screens that are on either side of the stage showing the camera feeds. — Dave Cohen (@imdavecohen) February 10, 2020

I think it was more, why are they showing me? Not hating on the two ladies… — Anna Kirsch (@anajkirsch) February 10, 2020

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance With Girlfriend Camila Morrone At The Oscars

Check out some of the best memes so far:

Me: Let Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig the #Oscars next year! Billie Eilish: pic.twitter.com/psFmNA9Fep — Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz) February 10, 2020

Me remembering tomorrow is Monday https://t.co/kjBC9Qoz9a — Emma Korynta (@emmalikesnews) February 10, 2020

me when someone says something mean about Timothée Chalamet https://t.co/Vza5tFDrTh — Natalie Sportelli (@N_Sportelli) February 10, 2020

Maya and Kristen singing vs. Chrissy Metz singing pic.twitter.com/uGHvKdJPTf — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) February 10, 2020