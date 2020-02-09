Billie Eilish Appears To Not Quite Get Maya Rudolph And Kristen Wiig’s Humour At Oscars

Billie Eilish has turned into one of the 2020 Oscars’ biggest memes of the night.
The singer, who’s at the Academy Awards this year to perform a special In Memoriam tribute, sat in the audience while she waited to hit the stage and her facial expressions are going viral.
The cameras panned to the 18-year-old while Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph presented Best Production Design and Best Costume Design and its safe to say Eilish was confused.
Fans have their own theories as to why Eilish had that priceless look on her face, some believe she wasn’t feeling Wiig and Rudolph’s humour, while others think she caught sight of herself on camera. Either way, she’s already trending on Twitter and she hasn’t even taken the stage yet.
Check out some of the best memes so far: