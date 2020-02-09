Martin Scorsese’s Reaction During Eminem’s Oscars Performance Is Going Viral

While the crowd gave Eminem a standing ovation after his epic performance, there is one older Oscar nominee who is getting a lot of attention for his reaction to the performance.

Martin Scorsese and his daughter, Cathy Scorsese, had quite the expressive reaction to the rapper’s epic performance.

Martin Scorsese and his daughter reacting to Eminem. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 10, 2020

Eminem delivered a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Oscars. The A-list audience was generally ecstatic about the rapper’s Oscars debut, but Scorsese’s deadpan expression is what really captured hearts and minds.

Cutting to Martin Scorsese during Eminem’s performance is giving me life — Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) February 10, 2020

Eminem’s performance is particularly notable because he was not present when “Lose Yourself” won the Academy Award in 2003. The Real Slim Shady acknowledged that fact in a post-performance tweet.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity,” he wrote on Sunday. “Thanks for having me The Academy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

The Twitterverse was buzzing after the performance.

Eminem live in front of a giant tape cassette! Idina is confused. pic.twitter.com/BGl33IJuuG — Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) February 10, 2020

That cutaway to Martin Scorsese during Eminem rapping was incredible. #Oscars — Travon Free (@Travon) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese when he has to sit through Eminem performing lose yourself pic.twitter.com/0SvG1nfkzC — amber (@marydontmind) February 10, 2020

Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year’s best short film winner. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese watching Eminem at the Oscars is everyone’s parents watching Eminem at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/icSEeudmiP — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese has no clue who Eminem is right now lol #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/EuY1mc4WKQ — KidBehindaCamera (@Lyricoldrap) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese’s reaction to Eminem deserves a documentary film nomination — Katelyn Beaty (@KatelynBeaty) February 10, 2020