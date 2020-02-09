Martin Scorsese’s Reaction During Eminem’s Oscars Performance Is Going Viral

While the crowd gave Eminem a standing ovation after his epic performance, there is one older Oscar nominee who is getting a lot of attention for his reaction to the performance.
Martin Scorsese and his daughter, Cathy Scorsese, had quite the expressive reaction to the rapper’s epic performance.
Eminem delivered a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Oscars. The A-list audience was generally ecstatic about the rapper’s Oscars debut, but Scorsese’s deadpan expression is what really captured hearts and minds.
Eminem’s performance is particularly notable because he was not present when “Lose Yourself” won the Academy Award in 2003. The Real Slim Shady acknowledged that fact in a post-performance tweet.
“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity,” he wrote on Sunday. “Thanks for having me The Academy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”
The Twitterverse was buzzing after the performance.