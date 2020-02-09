Keanu Reeves Brings His Mom To The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

WATCH: The Academy Awards are one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in Hollywood, celebrating the highest honours in filmmaking. But how exactly does the process of winning an Oscar work?

All eyes were on Keanu Reeves and his date on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

The “John Wick 3” star hit the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday with his mother Patricia Taylor by his side.

Donning a black suit and black bow tie, the 55-year-old looked dapper with his mother on his arm.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor wore an equally dapper all-white suit with a long button-down blazer and gold heels.

The 76-year-old is a costume designer.

Besides “John Wick 3,” he also had a voice role in “Toy Story 4” in 2019. (This year, fans can look forward to “John Wick 4” and “The Matrix 4.”)

The actor made headlines last fall when he stepped out with his “age-appropriate” girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Fans called him everything from “brave” to a “hero” for walking red carpets with the 46-year-old.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

