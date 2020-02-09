Drake Was Shooting A Music Video In Brooklyn Projects When Undercover Cops ‘Pulled Up Quick’

Drake is clearing up some confusion about a video of him in Brooklyn.

Drizzy seemed to be filming a music video in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects. In the video, Drake appears to be looking over his shoulder. This led to some people criticizing him for being overly aware of his surroundings.

The “Life is Good” star cleared up any misunderstanding. According to Drake, the reason he was looking around is that undercover police officers arrived.

“Why y’all was tryna act like Aubs wasn’t comfortable in the trenches of Brooklyn?” asked popular hip-hop personality DJ Akademics. “He was showing mad love to the ppl out there n looking super comfortable.”

Drake commented on the video: “That other clip under covers pulled up quick with the iPhones out on my life. I was tryna see what was going on… It was all Marcy love.”

There are very few details on what song Drake is shooting a music video for.