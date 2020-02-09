‘Parasite’ Takes Home Best Picture And Makes History At The 2020 Oscars

“Parasite” made history with four big wins at Sunday’s Oscars, including the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film awards. It is the first ever Korean film to win in each of those categories.

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho’s film is also the first ever non-English film to win the Best Picture Academy Award, the greatest honour in the industry.

“Parasite” was up against “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Ford V Ferrari,” “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” and “The Irishman” in the Best Picture category.

Earlier in the night, “Parasite” first won the award for Best Original Screenplay. The class combat thriller is now the sixth foreign language film to win an Oscar in that category, but the first Korean film. Screenwriters Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won join previous award winners of its kind “Marie-Louise”, “The Red Balloon”, “Divorce Italian Style”, “A Man and a Woman”, and “Talk to Her”.

The film was up against screenplays for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “Knives Out”, “Marriage Story” and “1917”.

The filmmaker was captured on camera cherishing the honour after his acceptance speech.

Bong Joon-Ho marveled at his #Oscar after taking home the win for Best Original Screenplay.https://t.co/WG7oeoBMnI — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 10, 2020

Shortly after, the film made history once again when it took home the award for Best International Feature Film, the first Korean film to ever be nominated and win in the category.

Continuing on the winning streak, “Parasite”‘s Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar for Best Director. After being happy with just one award, the director concluded his second acceptance speech by expressing that he’s “ready to drink tonight until next morning.”

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Parasite made #Oscars history with its win for Best International Feature Film, followed by Bong Joon-ho taking home the award for Directing.https://t.co/FUSSyzw6WO — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 10, 2020

The cast and crew of #Parasite earns audience support after show producers try to cut speeches short after their best picture win https://t.co/IXW5BMpr73 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/W5r7dTCP2w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So so proud to be Korean 🇰🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020

Moments after winning Best Picture, cast and filmmakers from @ParasiteMovie stop by the #Oscars Thank You Cam. pic.twitter.com/ckyhJkvIFD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

The drama’s Academy Awards success is the most recent recognition in a pool of honourable victory, beginning last year with the Palme d’Or at Cannes, to more current awards for original screenplay at the Writers Guild of America and BAFTA Awards. “Parasite” also took the title of the first foreign-language film to achieve the topmost honours at the SAG Awards, following its win for Best Ensemble during the show.

“Parasite” was also nominated for Best Editing and Best Production Design at Sunday night’s Oscars.

~ With files from Associated Press