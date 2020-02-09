‘Cats’ Co-Stars James Corden And Rebel Wilson Hilariously Present Best Visual Effects Oscar

Rebel Wilson and James Corden are having the last laugh.

The “Cats” co-stars hit the Oscars stage Sunday evening in full furry costumes to present the statue for Best Visual Effects, but decided to poke fun at last year’s major box-office flop along the way.

The Best Visual Effects Academy Award went to Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy for “1917”.

#Oscars Moment: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy accept the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for @1917. pic.twitter.com/gb9rKXllox — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

After the pair, Wilson as Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat and Corden as Bustopher Jones, pranced out in their hilarious getups they poked fun at the visual effects nightmare that was “Cats”.

“Nobody more than us…” Corden said. “…understand the importance of good visual effects.”

“Cats” gathered a lot of hate after its release, the controversy even caused Tom Hooper to redesign some of the characters.

“1917” was up against “Avengers: Endgame”, “The Irishman”, “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” and “The Lion King”.

Check out some of Twitter’s hilarious reaction:

james cordon n rebel wilson in their cat costumes pic.twitter.com/XQuNnQZ8h9 — christina (@lavenderhatchet) February 10, 2020

Rebel Wilson and James Corden…. that’s it. CATS REUNITED I AM SCREAMING. #oscars pic.twitter.com/0mvrUukCsr — Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 10, 2020