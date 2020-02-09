Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson, And Gal Gadot Joke That They’re Starting A Fight Club At The Oscars

Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot made quite an impression when they took to the Oscars stage to introduce a performance by Maestra Eimear Noone.
This was the first year that a female conductor led the orchestra through the melodies that were nominated for Best Original Score.
Before getting down to business, the trio made a few jokes. Each of the presenters is known for playing a strong role; Sigourney Weaver is dubbed “Queen of Sci-Fi,” Brie Larson portrayed Captain Marvel, and Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman.
So what do you do when three powerful women come together? Start a fight club.
Weaver joked, “We decided that after the show, we’re going to start a fight club.”
Larson added that the winner is getting a lifetime supply of deodorant and sushi.
And Gadot finished the bantering by explaining “the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood.”
We were given the gift of that awesome presentation and this immortal gif:
