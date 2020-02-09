Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson, And Gal Gadot Joke That They’re Starting A Fight Club At The Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver, and Gal Gadot speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot made quite an impression when they took to the Oscars stage to introduce a performance by Maestra Eimear Noone.

This was the first year that a female conductor led the orchestra through the melodies that were nominated for Best Original Score.

Before getting down to business, the trio made a few jokes. Each of the presenters is known for playing a strong role; Sigourney Weaver is dubbed “Queen of Sci-Fi,” Brie Larson portrayed Captain Marvel, and Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman.

RELATED: Brie Larson Guest-Hosts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ And Debuts New Take On Elf On A Shelf

So what do you do when three powerful women come together? Start a fight club.

Weaver joked, “We decided that after the show, we’re going to start a fight club.”

Larson added that the winner is getting a lifetime supply of deodorant and sushi.

And Gadot finished the bantering by explaining “the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood.”

Sigourney Weaver: "We decided that after the show, we're going to start a fight club." Gal Gadot: "Men are all invited…and the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood." https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lShTdAWOhh — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

RELATED: Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan Team Up With Innocence Canada Ahead Of ‘Just Mercy’ Release

We were given the gift of that awesome presentation and this immortal gif:

Check out behind-the-scenes photos of the 92nd Academy Awards: