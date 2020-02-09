Joaquin Phoenix Delivers Powerful Speech While Accepting First Oscar For ‘Joker’

Joaquin Phoenix is officially an Oscar winner.

After three previous Oscar acting nominations, the actor finally took home the statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role as Arthur Fleck in “Joker”.

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

As Phoenix humbly accepted the honour, he thanked his fellow nominees, Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) and Antonio Banderas (“Pain And Glory”), while also talking about redemption.

Phoenix is the second actor to win an Oscar for the role of the Joker. In 2009, Heath Ledger won a posthumous award for his take on the iconic “Batman” villain.

Joaquin Phoenix is the second actor, after the late Heath Ledger, to win at the #Oscars for playing the #Joker https://t.co/vwYTjM4KoL pic.twitter.com/vV6zJ4vt5M — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

“I’ve been a scoundrel all my life… so many of you have given me a second chance,” he told the audience. “And I think that’s when we’re at our best… when we guide each other towards redemption.”

He later quoted his late brother River, “Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.”

Phoenix was previously nominated in the Best Actor category for “Walk The Line” in 2006, 2013’s “The Master”, as well as for Supporting Actor for his role in “Gladiator” in 2001.