Almost-EGOTs Elton John, Hildur Guðnadóttir Win Music Oscars

Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John has picked up his second at the 2020 Academy Awards, where “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir marked a historic night for female musicians.

John won his second best original song award for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic “Rocketman,” sharing the honor with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. John won an Oscar with Tim Rice for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original “The Lion King” at the 1995 Academy Awards.

“Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life when I was screwed up, when I was normal — he’s always been there for me,” John said onstage.