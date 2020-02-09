Renee Zellwegger Wins Best Actress Oscar For ‘Judy’: ‘Our Heroes Unite Us’

Renee Zellwegger has won the best actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the tumultuous final year of her life.

It is Zellweger’s second Oscar; she won the supporting actress award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”

The actress has enjoyed front-runner status throughout awards season, picking up top Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild honours last month.

Zellweger undertook the huge challenge of playing the beloved star by focusing on every aspect of Garland, from her voice to her hair, makeup and stage presence.

She thanked her fellow nominees, calling them out by name and saying, “It is an honour to be considered in your company.”

She also dedicated the award to her “immigrant folks,” who she said came to the United States with nothing but each other and a “belief in the American dream.”

Referring to Garland, she added “our heroes unite us.”