Eminem’s Performance, Joaquin Phoenix’s Speech & More Among Most-Talked About Oscars Moments On Facebook

The top social moments on Facebook from Sunday’s 2020 Oscars have now been revealed.

Eminem came out on top with his epic performance of “Lose Yourself”, with the rapper being closely followed by Joaquin Phoenix and his Best Actor acceptance speech for “Joker”.

After taking the stage, Eminem shared a clip of Barbra Streisand reading out his Best Original Song 2003 Oscar win for the “8 Mile” track, admitting: “Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

“Parasite” winning Best Picture was also one of the most-talked about moments on Facebook, along with Brad Pitt nabbing the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Janelle Monáe rounded off the top five with her opening performance of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “Come Alive (War Of The Roses)”, featuring a surprise appearance by Billy Porter.