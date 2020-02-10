Chrissy Teigen Slams ‘Dumb F**king Tool’ Presenter For Criticizing Bong Joon-ho’s Big ‘Parasite’ Oscar Wins

Chrissy Teigen didn’t hold back on social media Sunday after a presenter criticized Bong Joon-ho’s big “Parasite” Oscars night.

“Parasite” made history with four big wins at the star-studded ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film awards. It is the first-ever Korean film to win in each of those categories.

Kwak Sin Ae and Joon-ho’s film is also the first-ever non-English film to win the Best Picture Academy Award, the greatest honour in the industry.

Despite the huge amount of praise for the director on social media, Jon Miller, a Blaze TV host, posted:

“These people” are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

However, Teigen then shared:

What a dumb fucking tool you are, your family is embarrassed. At gatherings they’re literally like “how’s Jon doing that little dumb fuck tool” and everyone goes “yeah we don’t care he’s a fucking dumb shit” – come say hi if you’re out tonight https://t.co/Smxy2V7qwA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2020

Her husband John Legend also got involved:

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

Miller has yet to reply to the showbiz pair.