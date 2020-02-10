Chrissy Teigen Slams ‘Dumb F**king Tool’ Presenter For Criticizing Bong Joon-ho’s Big ‘Parasite’ Oscar Wins

Chrissy Teigen didn’t hold back on social media Sunday after a presenter criticized Bong Joon-ho’s big “Parasite” Oscars night.
“Parasite” made history with four big wins at the star-studded ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film awards. It is the first-ever Korean film to win in each of those categories.
Kwak Sin Ae and Joon-ho’s film is also the first-ever non-English film to win the Best Picture Academy Award, the greatest honour in the industry.
Despite the huge amount of praise for the director on social media, Jon Miller, a Blaze TV host, posted:
However, Teigen then shared:
Her husband John Legend also got involved:
Miller has yet to reply to the showbiz pair.