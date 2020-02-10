Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron And More Chant To Keep ‘Parasite’ Oscars Acceptance Speech Going

“Parasite” pulled off some of the biggest surprise upsets in recent memory at this year’s Oscars, including their grand victory when the film won for Best Picture — becoming the first-ever non-English-language film to win the coveted honor.
Director Bong Joon-ho and the entire team behind the acclaimed Korean drama took the stage, and producer Kwak Sin-ae took the acceptance speech reins from Bong — who’d already given three acceptance speeches throughout the evening.
“We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy,” Kwak shared with the audience, as the crew reveled in their big win.
However, with the show running late, the producers decided to cut the lights and abruptly play the winners off before Miky Lee — one of the most powerful media moguls in Korea — was about to speak.
In a moment of solidarity and support for the night’s big winners, a chant broke out in the star-studded audience, with Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron leading the cry of “Up! Up! Up” — demanding that the producers bring the lights back up and give Lee a chance to speak.
The move actually worked, and the producers acquiesced to the cries of the A-list audience. They brought the lights back up and let Lee finish. The mogul went on to shower Bong with effusive praise.
“I like everything about him, his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks, especially the way he directs,” Lee reflected with a smile. “What I really like about him is his sense of humor…he never takes himself seriously.”
The sweet moment of support from the biggest names in Hollywood didn’t go unnoticed online, and fans were quick to call out the chant as one of the highlights of the evening.
For more on Bong’s big night and “Parasite”‘s amazing, groundbreaking victories, check out the video below.
