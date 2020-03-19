Julianna Margulies Doesn’t Play Games In New ‘Billions’ Season 5 Trailer

“Billions” is coming back, and bringing along some big-name stars.

RELATED: Julianna Margulies On Why She Went Public About Why She Hasn’t Appeared On ‘The Good Fight’

On Thursday, a new trailer for season 5 of the hit Showtime drama dropped, teasing all the power plays and twists in store for fans, along with more from new cast addition Julianna Margulies.

The first trailer for the new season, which dropped last month, had given fans the first taste of the new character played by the “ER” and “The Good Wife” star, as well as another character played by “House of Cards” star Corey Stoll.

Playing a business titan named Michael Prince, Stoll is seen in the trailer telling Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod, “When I compete, I’m gonna win.”

RELATED: ‘Billions’ Actress Melissa Errico Rescues Man Who Fell On Subway Tracks: ‘Who Better To Save A Life Than A Mom?’

Meanwhile, the alliance last season between Axe and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades seems to be going through a difficult spell.

“Billions” season 5 premieres May 3.