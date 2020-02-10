Julianna Margulies Joins ‘Billions’ In Season 5 Trailer

“Billions” is coming back, and bringing along some big-name stars.

RELATED: Julianna Margulies On Why She Went Public About Why She Hasn’t Appeared On ‘The Good Fight’

On Monday, the first trailer for season 5 of the hit Showtime drama dropped, teasing all the power plays and twists in store for fans.

The trailer also provided the first look at two big new characters played by “ER” and “The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies and “House of Cards” star Corey Stoll.

Playing a business titan named Michael Prince, Stoll is seen in the trailer telling Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod, “When I compete, I’m gonna win.”

RELATED: ‘Billions’ Actress Melissa Errico Rescues Man Who Fell On Subway Tracks: ‘Who Better To Save A Life Than A Mom?’

Meanwhile, the alliance last season between Axe and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades seems to be going through a difficult spell.

“Billions” season 5 premieres May 3.