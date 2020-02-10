Jane Fonda Recycles Stunning 6-Year-Old Gown For The Oscars After Insisting She Won’t Be Buying Any More New Clothing

Jane Fonda practises what she preaches.

During Sunday’s Oscars, the actress, who has been arrested on numerous occasions during her Fire Drill Fridays climate change protests, wore a recycled dress to the ceremony after insisting she wouldn’t be buying any more clothes.

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fonda, 82, who debuted her stunning new grey pixie cut at the bash, appeared on stage to present the Best Picture award.

RELATED: ‘Parasite’ Takes Home Best Picture And Makes History At The 2020 Oscars

The star donned the gorgeous red beaded Elie Saab gown she previously wore to Cannes Film Festival back in 2014.

She also carried the red coat worn to all her climate change marches, which she said was the last piece of clothing she’d ever buy, over her shoulder.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Brings His Mom To The 2020 Oscars

Jane Fonda at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The star previously said, “You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”

Fonda was joined at her last protest at the U.S. Capitol by Joaquin Phoenix, who spoke about climate change during his Best Actor acceptance speech Sunday.