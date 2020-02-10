‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-ho Apologizes To Oscar Engravers For ‘Too Many’ Awards

No number of awards is really too many.
Still, “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho found himself apologizing for exactly that problem on Sunday night to one of the engravers working backstage at the Oscars.
In a moment captured by Variety, Bong told the engraver, “I’m so sorry for the hard work. It’s too many.”
Bong won four awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Picture, tying Walt Disney for the most number of Oscars in a single night.
“Parasite” also made history on Sunday night, becoming the first non-English language film to win Best Picture, only the second to win a Screenplay prize, as well as the first Korean film to win any awards at the Oscars.
“After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” Bong said after winning Best Director. “Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which was, ‘The most personal is the most creative.’”