‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-ho Apologizes To Oscar Engravers For ‘Too Many’ Awards

No number of awards is really too many.

Still, “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho found himself apologizing for exactly that problem on Sunday night to one of the engravers working backstage at the Oscars.

In a moment captured by Variety, Bong told the engraver, “I’m so sorry for the hard work. It’s too many.”

Bong Joon Ho apologizes to the engravers for having too many #Oscars https://t.co/hWATPNesC8 pic.twitter.com/u5XuaKBdki — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Bong won four awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Picture, tying Walt Disney for the most number of Oscars in a single night.

“Parasite” also made history on Sunday night, becoming the first non-English language film to win Best Picture, only the second to win a Screenplay prize, as well as the first Korean film to win any awards at the Oscars.

“After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” Bong said after winning Best Director. “Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which was, ‘The most personal is the most creative.’”