Pitbull Goes Country In New Video For ‘Get Ready’ With Blake Shelton

Pitbull and Blake Shelton make for an unexpectedly perfect combo.

RELATED: Nick Kroll Perfects Jason Statham, Pitbull Impressions In ‘Tonight Show’ Skit

On Monday, the musicians debuted their new country crossover single “Get Ready”, along with a Florida and Tennessee-inspired music video.

In a behind-the-scenes video released last week, Pitbull and Shelton described meeting at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in 2018.

While there, Shelton introduced Pitbull to his dog, Black Betty, inspiring the new song, a remix of the 1930s classic “Black Betty”.

RELATED: Pitbull Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Inspired John Travolta To Shave His Head

In 1977, “Black Betty” was made famous with a version by rock band Ram Jam.