6-Year-Old ‘Shirley Temple King’ Critiques Famous Chefs’ Versions Of The Drink — And He Doesn’t Hold Back

Six-year-old Leo Kelly, better known as the viral “Shirley Temple King”, stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday.

The youngster from Fairfield, Connecticut, chats with DeGeneres about why he loves Shirley Temples so much and why he rates the drinks on a 1-9.5 scale instead of a 1-10.

As the talk-show host asks Leo when he first started liking the beverage, he insists: “Basically ever since I could talk,” adding his parents “just gave it to me and I just started enjoying it.”

Leo also gets cheers from the audience after saying he’d use “a glass cup because plastic’s bad for the environment.”

DeGeneres then brings in three famous chefs — Cat Cora, Susan Feniger, and Curtis Stone — to make their own versions of the Shirley Temple for Leo to judge.

See Leo’s favourite in the clip above.

DeGeneres also surprises him with his very own “Shirley Temple King” merchandise.