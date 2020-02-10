January Jones Admits She Used To Lie About Training For ‘X-Men’: ‘I’d Say I Was Exercising When I Was Actually Watching “Friends”‘

January Jones talks feeling comfortable in her own skin, motherhood, her fitness regimen, and more in a new interview with SHAPE.

Jones, who is mom to son Xander, 8, insists: “Public opinion doesn’t matter to me. Yesterday I went to a birthday party with my son, and I wore humongous red sweatpants because I had my period. My sister said, ‘Are you actually wearing those out?’ I thought about it for a moment, but I still wore them. Who cares? They’re my period pants!”

The actress admits she wasn’t one for workouts until she discovered her love of barre classes and pilates.

Jones tells the mag, “My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn’t work out because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it.”

“It’s not that I wasn’t active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn’t work out, ever,” the star adds. “Even when I was filming ‘X-Men’ and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching ‘Friends’ and having full tea service.”

Jones also reveals her way of keeping sane: doing laundry.

“I love doing laundry. At work, when they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic and that feels amazing and therapeutic. But at home, the domestic aspect of my life is very important to feeling balanced,” the star says.

“My hair and makeup people always joke because I’ll be all made up and dressed in a gown, and then I’ll take out the garbage or make a lap with the Swiffer or turn on the dishwasher. And they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I say, ‘Well, I need all these things done. No one else is going to do it.’”

Read more in the latest issue of SHAPE, out February 14.