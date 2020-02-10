Penn Badgley And Domino Kirke Expecting First Child Together

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are hoping against hope.
RELATED: Penn Badgley Admits He ‘Definitely Saw The Similarities’ Between ‘You’ And ‘Gossip Girl’
On Monday, Kirke shared a photo on Instagram revealing she is pregnant with her second child, and her first with the “You” star.
In her post, the singer opened up about her difficult journey on her road to having another child, having suffered two miscarriages in a row.
View this post on Instagram
On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.
RELATED: Penn Badgley Admits To Stephen Colbert That Playing Creepy On ‘You’ Is ‘Shockingly Simple’
Kirke and Badgley began dating in 2014, and got married in 2017.