Penn Badgley And Domino Kirke Expecting First Child Together

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are hoping against hope.

RELATED: Penn Badgley Admits He ‘Definitely Saw The Similarities’ Between ‘You’ And ‘Gossip Girl’

On Monday, Kirke shared a photo on Instagram revealing she is pregnant with her second child, and her first with the “You” star.

In her post, the singer opened up about her difficult journey on her road to having another child, having suffered two miscarriages in a row.

RELATED: Penn Badgley Admits To Stephen Colbert That Playing Creepy On ‘You’ Is ‘Shockingly Simple’

Kirke and Badgley began dating in 2014, and got married in 2017.