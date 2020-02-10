‘Honey Boy’ Director Defends Shia LaBeouf Oscars Moment With Co-Star Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf took to the Oscars stage to present the award for Best Live Action Short with his “Peanut Butter Falcon” co-star Zack Gottsagen.
Gottsagen made history and earned a standing ovation as the first person with Down Syndrome to present at the Academy Awards.
While the duo were presenting, Gottsagen got to say the famous “and the Oscar goes to…” line, causing a big smile on LaBeouf’s face while appearing to give a small chuckle. Some on Twitter interpreted this moment as LaBeouf laughing at Gottsagen, but LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el was quick to dismiss those claims.
Citing the pair’s friendship, Har’el defended the 33-year-old actor, explaining that Gottsagen presented the Oscar with him at his request.
Veteran journalist Maria Shriver also noted the touching moment, later retweeting Har’el’s comment.
A civil rights lawyer named Michelle also tweeted about the moment and the friendship that has blossomed between the pair, sharing a sweet photo of them on the red carpet.
Arriving at the ceremony, the friends walked the red carpet together, posing for photos with LaBeouf putting his arm around his co-star.
Other Twitter users were quick to side with Har’el, pointing out the friendship between the men.