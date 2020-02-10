‘Honey Boy’ Director Defends Shia LaBeouf Oscars Moment With Co-Star Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf took to the Oscars stage to present the award for Best Live Action Short with his “Peanut Butter Falcon” co-star Zack Gottsagen.

Gottsagen made history and earned a standing ovation as the first person with Down Syndrome to present at the Academy Awards.

While the duo were presenting, Gottsagen got to say the famous “and the Oscar goes to…” line, causing a big smile on LaBeouf’s face while appearing to give a small chuckle. Some on Twitter interpreted this moment as LaBeouf laughing at Gottsagen, but LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el was quick to dismiss those claims.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Has Already Written A ‘Honey Boy’ Followup About BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract

Citing the pair’s friendship, Har’el defended the 33-year-old actor, explaining that Gottsagen presented the Oscar with him at his request.

Shia was offered to present an Oscar. He said he would do it if he can share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen who we all adore. It’s stressful up there… pic.twitter.com/F75aT1vURa — Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) February 10, 2020

Veteran journalist Maria Shriver also noted the touching moment, later retweeting Har’el’s comment.

An amazing moment with Shia LaBeouf and his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen presenting at the #Oscars. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/i7mnM4OtCV — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 10, 2020

A civil rights lawyer named Michelle also tweeted about the moment and the friendship that has blossomed between the pair, sharing a sweet photo of them on the red carpet.

To everyone tweeting about “the guy with special needs” – his name is Zack Gottsagen; he starred in a fantastic movie called Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LaBeouf (who credits Zack with changing his life). Have some freaking respect. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kwXZVV1sYM — Michelle (@michelleu0119) February 10, 2020

Arriving at the ceremony, the friends walked the red carpet together, posing for photos with LaBeouf putting his arm around his co-star.

Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen – Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen – Getty Images

Other Twitter users were quick to side with Har’el, pointing out the friendship between the men.

Shia LaBeouf did not present an Oscar with a "special needs kid". He presented an Oscar with his Peanut Butter Falcon Co-Star, Zack Gottsagen. #Oscars — Dr. Kelly Harding (@kd_coons) February 10, 2020

Shia LaBeouf was looking out for the young man he wasn't annoyed and impatient y'all fools need to stop the hating pic.twitter.com/dwMGMcuqiR — Chuck Pacino..Joe Budden Know ME. (@All_Cake88) February 10, 2020

Shia Labeouf wanted Zach Gottsagen to have an amazing and life changing moment. If you’ve seen Peanut Butter Falcon, you know that he has tremendously impacted Shia’s life in a positive way more than he could have ever imagined. #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/hubr9ygA5b — Peyton Vinny Moran (@The_Moran_Man) February 10, 2020