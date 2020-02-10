Taika Waititi Is Caught By Brie Larson Stashing His Oscar Under The Seat In Front Of Him During Ceremony

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has an Oscar but nowhere to put it.

Waititi was caught on camera by Brie Larson stashing his trophy under the seat in front of him in a clip shared on her Instagram Story.

Waititi nabbed the gong for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”.

The writer said of his statuette after his big win: “This is really light. It’s supposed to be heavy.”

“I’d like to thank my mother… for being my mother, and for many other reasons, and for giving me the book that I adapted,” he continued. “This film wouldn’t have existed without you doing that.”

The New Zealand native dedicated his win to “all the indigenous kids in the world, who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers, and we can make it here, as well.”