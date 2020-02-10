Bill Murray’s Hilarious Golf Flub Is The Most Bill Murray Thing To Happen At The Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bill Murray joined the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend and got up to the most Bill Murray things.

A short clip from Murray’s turn at the golf tournament in California shows the actor missing his putt on the green but instead of moving on, Murray caught up to the rolling ball and, without looking, tapped it backwards and straight into the hole, which is a major golf rulebook violation.

Murray then tore a page from pro Phil Mickelson’s book and flipped the golf club and shared a smile with the crowd.

RELATED: Bill Murray Returns To ‘Groundhog Day’ For His First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Bill Murray with the best thing you’ll see today. Just wait for the club flip 😂 pic.twitter.com/eDobeAkyVH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 9, 2020

While many fans found the flub hilarious, even referencing his iconic “It’s in the hole” moment from “Caddyshack”, others are calling Murray out for his immature actions on the course.

RELATED: Bill Murray Confirms He’ll Return As Peter Venkman In ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: ‘The Script Is Good’

Caddy Shack Attack! — Rick Whitehouse (@whitehouse24) February 10, 2020

Only Bill 🤪 — molly p beyer (@mollypbeyer) February 9, 2020

That man is the definition of smooth. — Murky (@MurkyWanders) February 9, 2020

It was funny 15 years ago. — Dad/P1/UNT/Stars/Tennis (@JLinkTX) February 9, 2020

He's an angry old man on the Golf course. Needs therapy — Kirk Herbstreet (@herbstriet) February 9, 2020

Ultimately, Nick Taylor went on to win the tournament.