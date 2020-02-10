Alleged Bogus Rowing Resume Of Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Released

(L-R) Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli celebrate the Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection Palette Collaboration Launching Online at Sephora.com on December 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

An alleged bogus rowing crew resume for one of the daughters of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli has been filed in court as evidence in the college admissions scandal case.

Prosecutors submitted the documents to the District Court of Massachusetts on Friday in response to a motion from Loughlin and Giannulli requesting text message, telephone and interview transcripts between investigators and Rick Singer, the purported mastermind of the scheme.

The alleged resume is a redacted list of crew achievements by one of Loughlin’s daughters, whose first name is blacked out.

The resume shows that one of Loughlin’s daughters was “head of the Charles-Boston” event during 2016 and 2017. It also shows she came in 14th place in 2017 at the event and 11th place in 2016.

Federal prosecutors are seeking an October trial for the Full House actress and her fashion designer husband on charges that they paid bribes to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors proposed to a judge in a court document filed last Wednesday that the parents fighting the charges in the sweeping college admissions bribery case be split into two or three trials. Prosecutors said they want Loughlin and Giannulli to be tried in the first group of parents in October.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though neither of them is a rower. The money was funnelled through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme, authorities say.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and have not publicly commented on the allegations.

Their daughter Olivia Jade has returned to her YouTube channel, posting two videos since the scandal began.

“Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time,” Olivia Jade says in the two-minute video, titled “hi again,” posted to her account, which has nearly two million subscribers.

She said she debated for months whether to return to her channel, which focused on fashion, beauty and video-diary entries about her life.

“I’m terrified to make this video and come back,” she said, “but I want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”

In the video, Olivia Jade said she stayed away from social media because she is legally prohibited from talking about the scandal, and it seemed pointless to appear and ignore it.

“If I can’t talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything?” she said.

It’s not clear what legal restrictions would keep her from speaking or whether attorneys have simply advised her not to do so.

“I actually really, really miss it,” she added. “I feel like a huge part of me is not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about and something I really like to do. … I’m really excited to start filming again and start uploading again.”

On Dec. 17, she posted another YouTube video of her everyday routine.

“I thought it would be kind of a cute and fun video to do an everyday get ready with me. I’m going to show you guys my makeup and an outfit,” she said.

Olivia Jade goes through her makeup routine and then she picks out an outfit to wear in the video.

—With files from The Associated Press

