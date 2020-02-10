Kate Hudson Catches Usher’s Eye In Stunning Yellow Gown At ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Usher was clearly a fan of Kate Hudson’s Vanity Fair Oscars party dress.

The singer was caught, pretty obviously, checking the actress out as she posed for photographers while attending the star-studded bash.

We can’t blame Usher for looking over, as Hudson looked as stunning as ever in a yellow and silver Vivienne Westwood couture gown.

Usher, on the other hand, also looked dapper in a satin white suit.

The best of the best attended Sunday’s Vanity Fair event, with Brad Pitt being spotted having a conversation with Kim Kardashian despite it being her and Kanye West’s “date night.”

The likes of Hailey Bieber, Scarlett Johansson, Hailee Steinfeld and Kerry Washington were also in attendance.