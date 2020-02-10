Post Malone Shows Off Yet Another Face Tattoo

Post Malone attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla.

Post Malone added some new ink to his face — again.

The 24-year-old artist got another face tattoo that covers his left cheek.

Photographer Adam DeGross captured the Better Now singer getting a circular saw with red blood coming out of it on his cheek.

Post Malone got the new tattoo in Kansas City, Mo., from artist Ruben Reza, who tattooed him backstage after his performance last Thursday at the Sprint Center.

Malone’s road manager, Jay, also got a wrist tattoo that says: “Posty Co.”

Post Malone previously debuted a new face tattoo ahead of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in Times Square in New York City on Dec. 31, 2019.

Tattoo artist Kylie Hediger posted a close-up of Post Malone’s new ink on Instagram, writing: “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level.”

Post Malone also posted a photo to Instagram, captioning it: “Have a good a– new year.”

The new medieval gauntlet is the latest addition to Post Malone’s face tattoos. The Circles singer has over 50 tattoos.

