Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Their Third Child

It’s baby number three for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova.

Appearing on the Chilean radio station ADN this week, Iglesias’ brother Julio Iglesias Jr. confirmed that the couple have welcomed their third child.

“I’ve already become an uncle,” Julio said, according to The Daily Mail.

Asked if the baby is a boy or a girl, Julio added, “It’s a secret.” He continued, “My brother now has three children. He’s very happy.”

Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas two years ago.

The couple have not officially confirmed the news.