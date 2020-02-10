‘CSI’ May Be Returning To TV As Limited Series

Get ready to be fooled again!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS is currently in talks to revive the hit series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” for a limited series run.

While the network and producers have declined to comment, reports state that “Elementary” writer Jason Tracey will pen the script for the series, intended to mark the 20th century of the original series.

“CSI” first premiered on Oct. 6, 2000, running for 15 seasons and spawning the spin-offs “CSI: Miami”, “CSI: New York” and “CSI: Cyber”.

The new limited series is likely to be set in Las Vegas, just as the original series was, and star William Petersen is eyed for a possible return as investigator Gil Grissom.