Kelly Clarkson Gets The Audience On Their Feet With Epic Cover Of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

Kelly Clarkson is back with another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

Clarkson belted out Britney Spears’ “Toxic” in the latest instalment of her much-loved talk-show.

The musician made her way through the audience to the stage while showing off her incredible vocals. As per usual, she dressed to impress, looking pretty in a long pink dress.

Clarkson’s latest appearance comes after she belted out Pink’s pop-rock ballad “I Am Here”.

The popular “Kellyoke” segment of Clarkson’s show has had her covering everything from “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”.

The musician has also sang the likes of Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and No Doubt’s “Hella Good”.