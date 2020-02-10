Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’ And Epic World Tour

Janet Jackson is back in the music game.

On Monday, the singer, 53, announced her brand new album, Black Diamond, and an accompanying world tour of the same name.

“I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears,” Jackson teased on Instagram. “I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer!”

And the meaning behind the name means a lot to Jackson.

“Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut,” she explained. “I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”

The tour, which will kick off this summer in Miami, will also hit Canada with stops in Toronto on July 22 and in Vancouver August 22.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Feb. 13.